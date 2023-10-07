Hamas claims to capture Israeli soldiers, tanks in Gaza

Video obtained by Reuters shows Hamas fighters driving into Gaza on what is said to be a captured Israeli military vehicle on Saturday (October 7). Photo: Collected

Hamas claimed to have captured several Israeli soldiers and a number of Israeli battle tanks, armoured personnel carriers and tactical vehicles during the surprise attack launched by the Islamist group on Saturday (7 October) morning.

A video has emerged purportedly showing Palestinians jumping on and posing for photos with an Israeli tank captured by Hamas.

News agency Reuters obtained a footage, which shows Hamas fighters driving into Gaza on what is said to be a captured Israeli military vehicle.

Israel's military spokesman declined to comment about reports of Israelis being captured by Hamas, according to Reuters.

The Islamist movement Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday in a surprise assault combining gunmen crossing the border and a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

As warning sirens sounded across Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the nation "at war" in a video message.