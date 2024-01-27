Gunmen in Iran kill nine foreign nationals near Pakistan border

Middle East

Reuters
27 January, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 07:42 pm

Related News

Gunmen in Iran kill nine foreign nationals near Pakistan border

Reuters
27 January, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 07:42 pm
Iranian and Pakistani flags are seen in this illustration taken on January 18, 2024. Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters
Iranian and Pakistani flags are seen in this illustration taken on January 18, 2024. Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Unidentified gunmen have killed nine foreign nationals in southeastern Iran near the Pakistani border, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Saturday, amid efforts by the two countries to mend ties after tit-for-tat attacks.

Mehr said no individuals or groups had claimed responsibility for the shootings in the restless Sistan-Baluchestan province.

The Baluch rights group Haalvash said on its website that the victims were Pakistani labourers who lived at an auto repair shop where they worked. Three others were wounded, it said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The shootings occurred as Iranian state media said the Pakistani and Iranian ambassadors had returned to their postings after being recalled when the neighbouring countries exchanged missile strikes last week aimed at what each said were militant targets.

The impoverished region has long been the scene of sporadic clashes between security forces and separatist militants and smugglers carrying opium from Afghanistan, the world's top producer of the drug.

Iran has some of the lowest fuel prices in the world and this has also led to fuel-smuggling to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

World+Biz

Iran-Pakistan / Iran / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

4h | In Focus
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

12h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

9h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

1h | Videos
The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

3h | Videos
I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

4h | Videos
World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

26m | Videos