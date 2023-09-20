Gulf Cooperation Council countries, US urge Iran to fully cooperate with IAEA

Reuters
20 September, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 11:38 am

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends breakfast with the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nations, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York, U.S. Third from left is Oman Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi and fourth from right is Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS/file photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends breakfast with the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nations, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York, U.S. Third from left is Oman Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi and fourth from right is Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS/file photo

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the US renewed calls for Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the countries said in a joint statement.

The statement came after a meeting of the GCC Arab foreign ministers, the US Secretary of State and GCC Secretary-General in New York.

Iran barred multiple International IAEA's inspectors assigned to oversee Tehran's atomic activities in a move described by the UN nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, as "disproportionate and unprecedented."

Iran's move was a response to a call led by the United States, Britain, France and Germany at the IAEA's Board of Governors meeting last week for Tehran to cooperate immediately with the IAEA on issues including explaining uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

