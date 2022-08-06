Gaza’s sole power plant to cease operations over fuel shortage

Middle East

TBS Report
06 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 05:37 pm

Related News

Gaza’s sole power plant to cease operations over fuel shortage

TBS Report
06 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 05:37 pm
Streaks of light are seen as Israel&#039;s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Gaza's only power plant said it will cease operations at noon (09:00 GMT) due to a lack of fuel sources.

In a statement, Gaza's electricity distribution company stressed that the shutdown will affect all vital facilities and households in the strip, exacerbating the humanitarian situation, reports Al Jazeera.

"The power plant in Gaza has stopped (working) due to the fuel shortage," said Mohammed Thabet, spokesman for the electricity company.

The company called on all relevant parties to intervene urgently and to allow the entry of fuel shipments necessary to operate the power plant.

Diesel for the power plant is usually trucked in from Egypt or Israel, who have both maintained a blockade of the enclave since 2007.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents experience regular power shortages and last week received only an average of 10 hours of electricity per day, according to data from the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA.

World+Biz

Gaza / Palestine / Palestine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

3h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

58m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

1h | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor