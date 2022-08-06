Gaza’s sole power plant to cease operations over fuel shortage

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Gaza's only power plant said it will cease operations at noon (09:00 GMT) due to a lack of fuel sources.

In a statement, Gaza's electricity distribution company stressed that the shutdown will affect all vital facilities and households in the strip, exacerbating the humanitarian situation, reports Al Jazeera.

"The power plant in Gaza has stopped (working) due to the fuel shortage," said Mohammed Thabet, spokesman for the electricity company.

The company called on all relevant parties to intervene urgently and to allow the entry of fuel shipments necessary to operate the power plant.

Diesel for the power plant is usually trucked in from Egypt or Israel, who have both maintained a blockade of the enclave since 2007.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents experience regular power shortages and last week received only an average of 10 hours of electricity per day, according to data from the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA.