Gaza rockets, Israeli air strikes accompany Biden's Middle East visit

Middle East

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:52 am

Related News

Gaza rockets, Israeli air strikes accompany Biden's Middle East visit

Reuters
16 July, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:52 am
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip Photo: Reuters
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip Photo: Reuters

Israeli fighter jets struck Gaza following rocket launches on Saturday, hours after US President Joe Biden flew from Israel to Saudi Arabia on a Middle East trip aimed at deepening Israel's integration into the region.

The Israeli military said it hit a rocket-manufacturing site in central Gaza that is run by Hamas, the Islamist militant group that governs the blockaded strip.

Witnesses said the site is used as a training camp.

Sirens sounded in southern Israel on two occasions early on Saturday, warning of incoming rocket fire.

One rocket was intercepted and three projectiles landed in open spaces, the military said.

No group claimed responsibility for the launches.

World+Biz

Israel / Israel - Palestine Conflict / Israel - Palestine / Palestine crisis / Palestine-Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

25m | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

2h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

55m | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

1h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur