In Gaza, denial and doubt over misfiring rocket claims

Middle East

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

In Gaza, denial and doubt over misfiring rocket claims

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, amid Israel-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza August 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, amid Israel-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza August 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

As the cleanup in Gaza continues from last weekend's brief conflict with Israel, another battle has continued over which side caused the casualties, after Israel said misfiring rockets from the Palestinian side killed 15 people in the enclave.

According to Israeli military authorities, a fifth of the more than 1,000 rockets fired towards Israel failed, many plunging to earth in Gaza where they caused a third of the 44 deaths recorded there during the 56-hour battle, when Israeli jets pounded the narrow coastal strip.

The Israeli military supplied videos and radar images which it said showed an Islamic Jihad rocket veering off course soon after being launched on Saturday, heading to the ground where they said it killed five people including four children.

Both Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Islamic Jihad, the Iranian-backed militant group that Israel targeted with its air strikes, denied the Israeli accounts and blamed Israel for all the deaths in Gaza. But an Islamic Jihad spokesman said it was conducting an investigation.

"Israel began the military round and therefore it bears responsibility for all the results of that military round," said spokesman Daoud Shehab.

"We are investigating all the reports and all the cases that are being cited by media outlets," he said. He added that some claims had already been proved incorrect but gave no details.

Hamas briefly issued an order instructing freelance journalists not to report claims that casualties may have been caused by Palestinian rockets. It soon rescinded that order.

In the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza, damaged cars and buildings left little doubt of the force of the blasts that hit the area for the first time on Saturday, when many people were outside, enjoying the cool of the evening while a power blackout shut off lights and air conditioners.

"Suddenly there was an explosion in the middle of the children and women in the street," said Farid Al-Khatib, whose son was wounded in the blast.

VEERED OFF COURSE
Both Islamic Jihad and Hamas, which took no part in the weekend fighting, have developed rockets with the help of Iran but they remain relatively crude devices compared with the sophisticated weaponry used by Israel.

Although more than 1,000 were launched towards Israel, most were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system and caused no significant damage or casualties.

In all, the Israeli military said at least three failed Islamic Jihad rockets, one in Jabalya, one in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza and one in al Bureij in central Gaza, killed around 15 people before an Egyptian-brokered truce ended the fighting late on Sunday.

"Their disregard for human life was tragic – as multiple failed rocket launches led to the deaths of innocent Palestinian children in Gaza," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called for an investigation into civilian casualties and said: "We should refrain from jumping to conclusions until we can determine the facts".

Many people on the ground in Jabalya refused to credit the account by Israel, which they insisted bore responsibility for the deaths.

"The martyrs in Jabalya camp, the catastrophe of Jabalya camp, were caused by the occupation," said Mohammad Al-Nairab, 38, who lost his sons Ahmed, 12 and Moamen, 6, in the blasts.

Others preferred to wait for an investigation.

"I don't know whether it was an Israeli strike. What happened was that a rocket fell and Israeli planes were there in the sky," said Al-Khatib.

"To say it was an Arab rocket, or an Israeli rocket, we don't know," he said. "We can't judge. This has to be done by the relative parties, the international institutions, human rights groups, they need to come here, watch and examine."

World+Biz

Gaza / rocket fire / Israel-Palestine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

12h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos
When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system