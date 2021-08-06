G7 says tanker attack threatens international peace and stability

Middle East

Reuters
06 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 09:35 pm

G7 says tanker attack threatens international peace and stability

"All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack," the statement, issued by G7 chair Britain said

Reuters
06 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 09:35 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies said Iran was threatening international peace and security and that all available evidence showed it was behind an attack on the Mercer Street tanker last week.

"All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack," the statement, issued by G7 chair Britain said.

"Iran's behaviour, alongside its support to proxy forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security.

"We call on Iran to stop all activities inconsistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and call on all parties to play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace."

Top News / World+Biz

Group of Seven / International peace

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

2d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

2d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income
Bangladesh

Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income