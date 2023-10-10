France, Spain against suspension of EU aid to Palestinians

France and Spain are against suspension of European Union's aid to Palestinians, reports The Guardian.

The Spanish acting foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, said on Tuesday his government opposed the proposed suspension of EU aid to Palestinians.

"This cooperation must continue, we cannot confuse Hamas, which is in the list of EU's terrorist groups, with the Palestinian population, or the Palestinian Authority or the UN organisations on the ground," Reuters reports Albares said in an interview with Spanish radio.

He added that Palestinians will probably need more aid in the near future.

His views have been echoed by the French foreign ministry, which issued a statement in Paris this morning saying: "We are not in favour of suspending aid that directly benefits the Palestinian people, and we made this clear to the European Commission yesterday."

EU foreign ministers will meet to discuss the issue on Tuesday afternoon.