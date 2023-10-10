France, Spain against suspension of EU aid to Palestinians

Middle East

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 06:04 pm

Related News

France, Spain against suspension of EU aid to Palestinians

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 06:04 pm
FILE PHOTO: European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

France and Spain are against suspension of European Union's aid to Palestinians, reports The Guardian.

The Spanish acting foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, said on Tuesday his government opposed the proposed suspension of EU aid to Palestinians.

"This cooperation must continue, we cannot confuse Hamas, which is in the list of EU's terrorist groups, with the Palestinian population, or the Palestinian Authority or the UN organisations on the ground," Reuters reports Albares said in an interview with Spanish radio.

He added that Palestinians will probably need more aid in the near future.

His views have been echoed by the French foreign ministry, which issued a statement in Paris this morning saying: "We are not in favour of suspending aid that directly benefits the Palestinian people, and we made this clear to the European Commission yesterday."

EU foreign ministers will meet to discuss the issue on Tuesday afternoon.

World+Biz

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Palestine conflict / European Union

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

7h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

7h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

7h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

4h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

8h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

23h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World