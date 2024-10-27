Four IDF reservists killed, 14 wounded in battle with Hezbollah in Lebanon

Middle East

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 05:56 pm

Related News

Four IDF reservists killed, 14 wounded in battle with Hezbollah in Lebanon

Among the 14 wounded soldiers, five were listed in serious condition

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 05:56 pm
Smoke billows amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon, October 22, 2024. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Smoke billows amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon, October 22, 2024. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced that four Israeli reserve soldiers were killed and 14 wounded in a battle with Hezbollah operatives in a southern Lebanon village on Saturday evening.

Among the 14 wounded soldiers, five were listed in serious condition, reports Times of Israel.

Three Hezbollah operatives were killed in the exchange of fire, the IDF said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the IDF's tally, the latest deaths raised the total number of soldiers killed on or since 7 October last year to 769. 

World+Biz

Israel-Hezbollah / Israel / Israel-Lebanon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

1h | Videos
10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

2h | Videos
Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

2h | Videos
The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

4h | Videos