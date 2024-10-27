Four IDF reservists killed, 14 wounded in battle with Hezbollah in Lebanon

Smoke billows amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon, October 22, 2024. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced that four Israeli reserve soldiers were killed and 14 wounded in a battle with Hezbollah operatives in a southern Lebanon village on Saturday evening.

Among the 14 wounded soldiers, five were listed in serious condition, reports Times of Israel.

Three Hezbollah operatives were killed in the exchange of fire, the IDF said.

According to the IDF's tally, the latest deaths raised the total number of soldiers killed on or since 7 October last year to 769.