Five killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot

Middle East

Reuters
20 October, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 05:08 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Five people were killed and four injured in a blast inside a Syrian army ammunition depot alongside the Homs-Hama road in the centre of the country, Iran's state-run TV channel Al-Alam said on Wednesday.

The explosion happened during a routine maintenance operation inside the depot, it said.

Iran, a main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has a military presence, directly and through proxy militias, across Syria including the region of Homs. The report did not indicate the nationality of the casualties.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad / Bashar al-Assad / Syria war

