First plane carrying US ammunition lands in Israel as troops mass near Gaza

The first plane carrying American ammunition for Israel's offensive on Gaza has landed in the country, as hundreds of thousands of Israeli troops mass for a possible ground assault on the besieged enclave, reports Al Jazeera.

The United States had said it would send new supplies of air defences, munitions and other security assistance to Israel to battle Hamas.

Aside from the ammunition, the US is also assumed to be providing more interceptors to Israel to replenish its Iron Dome. In recent days, a barrage of rockets from Gaza has hit several targets in Israel, evading its much-vaunted aerial defence system.

Israel is a major long-term recipient of US military aid and enjoys a steady stream of American financial aid.

In 2016, Washington agreed to provide $38bn in military aid to Tel Aviv over 10 years, in its largest-ever military assistance package given to a single country.