First Bangladesh and Malaysia Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Middle East

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 09:04 am

The first hajj pilgrims have landed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday from Bangladesh and Malaysia under the auspices of the Mecca Route initiative.

On Sunday, the first batch of Bangladesh Hajj pilgrim arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and were recieved with roses by a delegation of security and government leaders, reports Gulf News.

According to reports, over 27 government agencies collaborated under the Mecca Road initiative to welcome the Bangladeshi pilgrims.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, the Malaysian contingent landed at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina. They commenced their journey from the Mecca Route initiative's hall at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Maj. Gen Talal Al Dabbasi, Director of Passports in Medina region, and Mohammed Al Bejawi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Visit Affairs in Medina, greeted the pilgrims upon arrival.

The Ministry of Interior expanded the Mecca Route initiative this year to include Turkey and the Ivory Coast. With this expansion, the initiative now covers seven countries: Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Ivory Coast, says Gulf News.

The Mecca Route initiative, part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programme launched in 2019, aims to streamline the pilgrims' procedures from their home countries.  The procedure involves the issuance of an electronic visa, collection of vital characteristics, completion of passport procedures at the departure airport, and verification of the necessary health requirements.

With the help of a unique feature of the initiative, on arrival, pilgrims are directly transported via buses to their accommodations in Mecca and Medina. Meanwhile, their luggage is delivered to their respective residences by service agencies, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for the pilgrims.

 

 

 

