First Bangladesh and Malaysia Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

The first hajj pilgrims have landed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday from Bangladesh and Malaysia under the auspices of the Mecca Route initiative.

On Sunday, the first batch of Bangladesh Hajj pilgrim arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and were recieved with roses by a delegation of security and government leaders, reports Gulf News.

According to reports, over 27 government agencies collaborated under the Mecca Road initiative to welcome the Bangladeshi pilgrims.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, the Malaysian contingent landed at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina. They commenced their journey from the Mecca Route initiative's hall at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.