Fewer pilgrims, less crowd risk at Hajj's symbolic stoning of the devil

Muslim pilgrims cast stones at a pillar symbolizing Satan during the annual Haj pilgrimage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 during the Muslim Hajj in Saudi Arabia have also reduced the risk of the deadly crowd crushes that have marred the pilgrimage's symbolic stoning of the devil in past years, worshippers said on Tuesday.

Before the pandemic, the annual Hajj rite typically drew more than two million Muslim faithful from around the world, with crowding regularly leading to dangerous incidents, most recently a 2015 stampede that killed hundreds.

But only a limited number of mask-clad pilgrims hurled pebbles at a wall in a symbolic renunciation of the devil - historically the Hajj's riskiest ceremony - during Tuesday's Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

For the second year running Saudi Arabia has banned worshippers from abroad and has allowed only 60,000 citizens and residents to participate in the Hajj.

"In the past it was overly crowded and people were jostling and scrambling at Jamarat and some were hurt," said Mohammed Salehi, a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia, referring to the site of the stoning ceremony.

"Now the place is very spacious."

Some pilgrims shaved their heads after casting stones.

Shadow of the Pandemic

Saudi Arabia stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina and the peaceful organisation of the Hajj, which has in the past been afflicted by fires and riots as well as stampedes.

Multi-billion dollar government-funded upgrades to Hajj infrastructure since 2015, including erecting a three-storey bridge in Jamarat to ease congestion, have greatly reduced the frequency of such disasters.

And, in a speech marking Eid al-Adha, King Salman lauded measures taken by the kingdom to ensure a safe Hajj "in the shadow of this pandemic" including deploying technology to allow physical distancing.

With the coronavirus the main concern, authorities have restricted access to pilgrims aged 18 to 65, who have either been fully vaccinated or have recovered for the virus and do not suffer from chronic diseases.

This year, face-masked pilgrims clad in white robes signifying a state of purity walked in small groups, each at their own pace and socially distanced.

"They had pre-packed stones for us," said Pakistani pilgrim Urooj Qasmi. "I'm not scared. Everything is very clean and well organised."

Worshippers will return to Jamarat over the next two days before continuing onto Mecca to pray at the Grand Mosque at the end of Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it.