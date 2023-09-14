Explosion kills five Palestinians during Gaza border protest

Explosion kills five Palestinians during Gaza border protest

Dozens of Gaza youth held a protest along the border in support of Palestinians jailed in Israel

A Palestinian man reacts in the hospital following an explosion at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in Gaza City September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man reacts in the hospital following an explosion at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in Gaza City September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Five Palestinians were killed on Wednesday at the Israel-Gaza border by an explosive device that appeared to have been detonated accidentally, Palestinian officials said, as protests along the volatile frontier have ticked up after months of relative quiet.

Dozens of Gaza youth held a protest along the border in support of Palestinians jailed in Israel. An umbrella group of Palestinian factions said the explosion was caused by a device some of the protesters had planned to use during the rally.

The Israeli military said in a statement that the protesters had tried to throw it at its soldiers across the border. The Palestinian Health Ministry said five people had been killed.

