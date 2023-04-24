EU sanctions more individuals, telecom firm over rights violations in Iran

Reuters
24 April, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 07:54 pm

EU sanctions more individuals, telecom firm over rights violations in Iran

Reuters
24 April, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 07:54 pm
People rally against Iranian regime during a European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs council in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
People rally against Iranian regime during a European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs council in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The European Council said in a statement on Monday it had decided to impose restrictive measures on eight additional individuals and one entity responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran.

It said that the Council is sanctioning Ariantel, an Iranian mobile service provider, which contributed to the telecommunications surveillance architecture mapped out by the Iranian government to quash dissent and critical voices in Iran.

New listings also include lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the IRCG Cooperative Foundation – the body responsible for managing the IRGC's investments.

