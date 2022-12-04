EU calls for ‘accountability’ as Israeli warplanes continue to attack Gaza

Middle East

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 03:21 pm

Streaks of light are seen as Israel&#039;s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. PHOTO: REUTERS
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. PHOTO: REUTERS

The EU firmly condemned the increase in Israeli settlers' violence in occupied West Bank and called for accountability in a statement, reports Al Jazeera.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, released a statement saying he was "greatly concerned about the increasing level of violence in the occupied West Bank".

"During the last days alone, 10 Palestinians have been killed by ISF (Israeli Security Forces). Yesterday's tragic killing of a Palestinian man, Ammar Mifleh, by a member of the ISF (Israeli Security Forces) was the latest example," Borrell said.

Israeli warplanes have been attacking sites in the Gaza Strip since a rocket landed in southern Israel last week.

By far, 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces as tensions reach a boiling point in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Associated Press news agency, the Israeli army stated that the air raids which took place early Sunday morning were aimed at a weapons manufacturing facility and an underground tunnel belonging to Hamas.

"The strike overnight continues the progress to impede the force build-up", the Israeli army said in reference to Hamas.

Following the air strike on Gaza, Palestinians were outraged over the shooting at point-blank range of a young Palestinian man, Ammar Mufleh, 23, by an Israeli soldier in broad daylight on Friday.

The murder Mufleh was caught on camera and the footage sparked widespread anger among Palestinians and calls on social media to escalate resistance against the Israeli occupation.

Social media users are using the hashtag "Huwara Execution" in Arabic, calling for a response to crimes by Israeli forces while the Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the shooting of Mufleh as tantamount to an execution.

In 2022, 207 Palestinians killed in the occupied territories of the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

