Etihad extends flight suspension to Bangladesh and other countries

The national carrier of United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced further flight suspensions from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan until July 31.

Informing passengers about the date, a search in the website for flights to the UAE from Dhaka, Mumbai and Karachi throws up the message, reports Khaleej Times.

"The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure," the carrier said.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered carrier had informed passengers on social media that the flight suspension from the three countries to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

The decision to suspend flights from the countries has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

It is noteworthy that the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.