Etihad extends flight suspension to Bangladesh and other countries

Middle East

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 09:07 am

Related News

Etihad extends flight suspension to Bangladesh and other countries

The decision to suspend flights from the countries has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 09:07 am
Photo: Khaleej Times
Photo: Khaleej Times

The national carrier of United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced further flight suspensions from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan until July 31.

Informing passengers about the date, a search in the website for flights to the UAE from Dhaka, Mumbai and Karachi throws up the message, reports Khaleej Times.

"The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure," the carrier said.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered carrier had informed passengers on social media that the flight suspension from the three countries to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

The decision to suspend flights from the countries has been taken in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

It is noteworthy that the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.

Top News / World+Biz / Aviation

Etihad / UAE / Bangladesh / flight suspension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident