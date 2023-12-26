Eight killed in Syria in Turkish airstrikes on SDF-controlled areas
The Syrian Democratic Forces said late on Monday that eight people have been killed and 18 others wounded in Turkish airstrikes against SDF-controlled areas since 23 Dec.
