Eight killed in Syria in Turkish airstrikes on SDF-controlled areas

26 December, 2023, 09:40 am
Syrian soldiers searching for landmines. Photo: AFP
The Syrian Democratic Forces said late on Monday that eight people have been killed and 18 others wounded in Turkish airstrikes against SDF-controlled areas since 23 Dec.

