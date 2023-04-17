Eid likely to be held in Saudi Arabia on 22 April

Middle East

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 08:23 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be held in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (22 April) as there is no possibility to sight Shawwal crescent in the Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia on Thursday, reports Saudi Gazette. 

The Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Center (IAC) said in a statement on its Twitter account that its prediction is based on astronomical information.

However, it said the exact date of the Eid will only be confirmed by the concerned authorities based on the sighting of the new moon.

"Sighting the crescent next Thursday is not possible with the naked eye from anywhere in the Arab and Islamic worlds. Seeing the crescent on Thursday is not possible with a telescope in most Arab countries, with the exception of parts of West Africa starting from Libya, and therefore Saturday will most probably be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr," the IAC said in the statement. 

IAC stated that due to the possibility of seeing the crescent with a telescope from some parts of the Islamic world on Thursday, and due to the occurrence of conjugation before sunset, and the setting of the moon after sunset in all regions of the Islamic world, it is expected that the majority of the countries of the Islamic world would likely to announce the start of the month of Shawwal on Friday.

As for countries that require correct sighting with the naked eye only or correct local vision with a telescope, they are expected to continue observe fasting to complete 30 days, and therefore Eid al-Fitr will be on Saturday for them, the IAC added.

Although Bangladesh does not always rely on Saudi Arabia to determine the date of Eid to be celebrated in the country. 

However, several villages in Chattogram, Moulvibazar, Chandpur and Jamalpur celebrate Eid in line with Saudi Arabia.
 

Saudi Arabia / Eid Ul Fitr

