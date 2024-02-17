Egypt denies allegations of participating in any process involving displacement of Gazans into Sinai

Middle East

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 09:02 am

Related News

Egypt denies allegations of participating in any process involving displacement of Gazans into Sinai

Earlier this week, Egypt hosted talks involving the US, Israel and Qatar on a possible Gaza truce

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 09:02 am
Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, seek shelter near the border with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo
Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, seek shelter near the border with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo

Egypt categorically denied allegations of participating in any process involving the displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip into the Sinai Peninsula, the country's State Information Service (SIS) said on Friday.

Four sources told Reuters that Egypt, as a precautionary measure, is preparing an area at the Gaza border which could accommodate Palestinians in case an Israeli offensive into Rafah prompts an exodus across the frontier.

The news was also reported by other outlets, including the Wall Street Journal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Egypt's decisive stance since the beginning of the aggression ... is to completely reject any forced or voluntary displacement of Palestinian brothers from the Gaza Strip to outside it, especially to Egyptian territory," Diaa Rashwan, the SIS head, said in a statement.

He said such scenario would entail "a definite liquidation of the Palestinian cause and a direct threat to Egyptian sovereignty and national security."

The Sinai Foundation for Human Rights, an activist organisation, published images on Monday it said showed construction trucks and cranes working in the area and images of concrete barriers along the border.

"Egypt has already had a buffer zone and barriers in this area for a long time before the current crisis erupted. These are measures taken by any country in the world to preserve the security of its borders and its sovereignty over its territories," Rahswan added.

Describing any sort of displacement as a "crime advocated by some Israeli parties", Rashwan said Egypt will take all necessary measures to stop it.

Earlier this week, Egypt hosted talks involving the US, Israel and Qatar on a possible Gaza truce. An Egyptian source said the country was optimistic that talks to clinch a ceasefire can avoid the prospect of displacement.

Hamas-Israel war / World+Biz

Israel-Hamas / Egypt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

18m | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

2h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos
Microsoft says it caught hackers from China, Russia and Iran using its AI tools

Microsoft says it caught hackers from China, Russia and Iran using its AI tools

1h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

1d | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

1d | Videos