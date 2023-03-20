'Eat chicken feet': Egypt's govt recommendation faces vehement criticism from citizens

Middle East

UNB
20 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 06:57 pm

Related News

'Eat chicken feet': Egypt's govt recommendation faces vehement criticism from citizens

UNB
20 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 06:57 pm
Chicken feet. Photo: Pixabay
Chicken feet. Photo: Pixabay

A recommendation from Egypt's government – to eat chicken feet – has come under vehement criticism from the country's citizens.

Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world, is currently experiencing a record currency crisis and the highest inflation in five years, which has made food so costly that many Egyptians are no longer able to purchase chicken, a staple item.

The most recent dietary advice from the state recommended preparing chicken feet, a protein-rich part of the bird that is often kept for dogs and cats, according to a BBC report published yesterday.

Egypt is one of the countries suffering the most from skyrocketing inflation, which surpassed 30% in March.

Cooking oil and cheese, which were once reasonable necessities for many, have become unaffordable luxuries. Some product prices have doubled or tripled within a matter of months.

The BBC report quoted Wedad, a mother of three in her 60s, as saying: "I eat meat once a month, or I don't buy it at all. I buy chicken once a week."

Egypt is under a lot of strain in part because it relies significantly on imported food rather than homegrown agriculture to support its over 100 million-strong population.

Even the grain used to feed the chicken is imported.

In comparison to the US dollar, the Egyptian pound lost half of its value over the course of a year. As the government depreciated the currency once more in January, the price of imports such as grain rose dramatically.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi frequently attributes his country's present economic troubles on the chaos that preceded the 2011 Egyptian revolt and fast population growth. In addition, he mentions the epidemic that followed the conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine had a devastating effect on Egyptian economy. Egypt is the second largest wheat importer in the world, and the two countries were its principal suppliers. As a result of the disruption of exports due to the war, price of wheat and bread skyrocketed.

Russian and Ukrainian tourists used to visit Egypt in droves; the tourism industry has also suffered financial losses. Tourism, which used to account for around 5% of Egypt's GDP, has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Egypt has requested a bailout from the International Monetary Fund four times in the previous six years due to its economic difficulties. These debts, which account for 90% of GDP, consume nearly half of the state's revenues.

Gulf nations such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have purchased state assets and are aiding Egypt, but they have also toughened their requirements for future investments.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Egypt / Chicken / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

8h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

10h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

6h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

2h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

3h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

9h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

9h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max