Doctor among two Palestinians killed by Israeli army in Jenin

Israeli forces have shot and killed two Palestinian men, including a physician, during a raid on the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the doctor as Abdullah al-Ahmad, in his 40s, and said he was shot in the head by Israeli forces on Friday morning in front of the Jenin public hospital, reports Al Jazeera.a

The second man killed on Friday morning is 20-year-old Mateen Dabaya, a health ministry spokesperson told Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the Jenin Brigades, a Palestinian armed resistance group that was formed last year, identified Dabaya as a local commander in their group.

Dabaya was shot with a bullet to the head, ministry spokesperson Mohammad Awawdeh said.

The killings took place shortly after dozens of Israeli armoured vehicles raided Jenin on Friday at 8am (05:00 GMT), during which armed clashes and confrontations broke out with Israeli forces.

Videos shared by local journalists appeared to show Israeli forces shooting at ambulance crews.

At least five other Palestinians have been wounded with live ammunition on Friday morning in Jenin, according to the health ministry.

Earlier on Friday, the state news agency Wafa announced that a Palestinian teenager had succumbed to wounds he sustained during his arrest by Israeli forces last month.

Wafa, as well as the Palestinian Authority's Detainees Commission, identified him as 17-year-old Mohammad Maher Ghawadreh.

Ghawadreh, from the Jenin refugee camp, died while being treated at the Tel Hashomer hospital in Israel. He was arrested after he allegedly carried out a shooting attack on a bus full of Israeli soldiers in the occupied Jordan Valley, wounding seven, on September 5.