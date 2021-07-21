Cyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Varosha moves

Middle East

Reuters
21 July, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 06:57 pm

Related News

Cyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Varosha moves

Turkish Cypriot authorities and Turkey said on Tuesday that a small part of abandoned Varosha left fenced in to rot for 47 years, would come under civilian control for potential resettlement

Reuters
21 July, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 06:57 pm
Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides gestures during a joint statement with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides gestures during a joint statement with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Cyprus has appealed to the United Nations Security Council over the transfer of part of an abandoned coastal town on the ethnically split island to Turkish Cypriot control, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Turkish Cypriot authorities and Turkey said on Tuesday that a small part of abandoned Varosha left fenced in to rot for 47 years, would come under civilian control for potential resettlement.

"This is a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and will have a negative impact on efforts underway to restart talks," Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said after meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

The Greek Cypriots, who represent the whole island of Cyprus internationally, fear a change to the area's status displays a clear intent by the breakaway Turkish Cypriots and their backer Turkey to appropriate it.

The Turkish Cypriot move has triggered a chorus of disapproval from Western powers, led by the United States, which called the action "unacceptable" and "provocative".

"Yesterday's proclamations by the Turkish side are attempting to create a new fait accompli, to bury once and for all the prospect of reunifying Cyprus," Greece's Dendias said.

Varosha, an eerie collection of derelict high-rise hotels and residences in a military zone nobody has been allowed to enter, has been deserted since a 1974 war split the island along ethnic lines.

The Security Council was expected to discuss Cyprus on Wednesday afternoon, in a previously scheduled meeting over its "good offices" mission on the island.

The United Nations has been trying unsuccessfully for decades to reunite the island, split in 1974 by a Turkish invasion after a Greek Cypriot coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece.

World+Biz

Cyprus / UN / Varosha / UNSC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities