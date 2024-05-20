China's Xi says Iran president's death 'great loss'

Middle East

BSS/AFP
20 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 04:50 pm

Related News

China's Xi says Iran president's death 'great loss'

The Iranian flag was at half-mast outside its embassy in Beijing

BSS/AFP
20 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday paid tribute to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, describing his "tragic death" in a helicopter crash as "a great loss to the Iranian people".

Raisi was declared dead on Monday after rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded western mountain region.

Xi sent "sincere condolences" to the Iran's first vice president, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"(Raisi's) tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people have lost a good friend," Wang quoted Xi as saying.

China is a close partner of Iran, its largest trade partner, and a top buyer of its sanctioned oil.

According to Wang, Xi said that "President Raisi has made important contributions to maintaining Iran's security and stability, promoting national development and prosperity, and also made active efforts to consolidate and develop the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership".

China would offer "all necessary support and assistance" and "continue to support the Iranian government and people in safeguarding their independence, stability and development", he said.

Wang said China had also expressed "deep sorrow" at the death of Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was also on the helicopter.

The Iranian flag was at half-mast outside its embassy in Beijing, an AFP reporter saw.

Contact was lost with the aircraft carrying Raisi and others in East Azerbaijan province in northwest Iran on Sunday, reports said.

The president had earlier met Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on their common border to inaugurate a dam project.

Iran and China have deepened trade ties in recent years, though Beijing's efforts to pull Tehran into its flagship Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project have been complicated by sanctions.

The United States has repeatedly called on China to use its influence over Iran to manage tensions in the Middle East, which have been heightened by the Israel-Hamas war.

China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinians, backing a two-state solution.

It has also used its diplomatic clout to broker a detente between Iran and long-time foe Saudi Arabia in 2023.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi / Death of Iranian President Raisi / China president Xi Jingping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

6h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

5h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Boli khela was organized at Khagrachari Stadium with 36 boli

Boli khela was organized at Khagrachari Stadium with 36 boli

5m | Videos
Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

1h | Videos
Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

2h | Videos
Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

4h | Videos