Canada to ban leaders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards from entry

Middle East

Reuters
08 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 12:02 pm

Related News

Canada to ban leaders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards from entry

Reuters
08 October, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 12:02 pm
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami speaks during during the 42nd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami speaks during during the 42nd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

Canada on Friday said it would ban the top leadership of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from entering the country and promised more targeted sanctions over the treatment of women in Iran and the downing of a civilian airliner in 2020.

Iran has faced increasing international condemnation and nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police. An Iranian coroner's report on Friday denied she died due to blows to the head and limbs while in custody.

Ottawa is also still pressuring Iran over the Ukrainian International Airlines plane shot down in January 2020. As many as 138 of the 176 people killed on the flight had ties to Canada.

Canada plans to expand targeted sanctions measures and establish a sanctions bureau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his deputy Chrystia Freeland announced at a news conference on Friday.

The IRGC, a powerful faction that controls a business empire as well as elite armed and intelligence forces in Iran, has been accused by Western nations of carrying out a global terrorist campaign. Iran rejects that.

"The IRGC is a terrorist organization," said Freeland, although the government stopped short of formally listing it as such.

The group will be classified under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, a measure used by Canada against regimes accused of the most serious war crimes.

The move includes banning the top 50% of the IRGC leadership, more than 10,000 officers and senior members, from entering Canada.

"This is the strongest measure we have to go after states and state entities," said Trudeau.

Listing the IRGC as a terrorist organization would have been an act of the domestic criminal code, risking unintended consequences and would have been impractical, a government source told Reuters.

Trudeau's administration has been attacked by the opposition Conservatives for not doing so.

"1,000 days ago, IRGC terrorists shot down a commercial flight killing more than 50 Canadians," New Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said on Tuesday. "Trudeau Liberals still won't officially list the IRGC as a terrorist group."

World+Biz

Canada / Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Animated horror shorts on YouTube: Experience terror like never before

3h | Splash
Infographic: TBS

Checkmate - Into the wild world of chess

4h | Panorama
President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (far right) attend the Gulf Cooperation Council on 16 July in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

The Saudi-Russian oil axis snubs Biden with production cuts

22h | Panorama
Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why were two Haji Biryani branches shutdown?

1h | Videos
Antique Showpiece for Living Room

Antique Showpiece for Living Room

15h | Videos
Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO