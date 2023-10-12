Blinken tells Netanyahu in Israel: US not going anywhere

Middle East

Reuters
12 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 06:36 pm

Related News

Blinken tells Netanyahu in Israel: US not going anywhere

Blinken has embarked on a multi-country Middle East tour as Israel unleashes the most powerful bombing campaign in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians, vowing to annihilate Hamas - which rules the Gaza Strip - in retribution for the fighters' weekend attacks

Reuters
12 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 06:36 pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make statements to the media inside The Kirya, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defense, after their meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday Oct. 12, 2023. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make statements to the media inside The Kirya, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defense, after their meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday Oct. 12, 2023. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday reassured Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu of Washington's support, during a trip to the Middle East that aims to prevent the conflict with Palestinian Hamas fighters from spreading.

Blinken has embarked on a multi-country Middle East tour as Israel unleashes the most powerful bombing campaign in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians, vowing to annihilate Hamas - which rules the Gaza Strip - in retribution for the fighters' weekend attacks.

Washington's top diplomat will also try to help secure the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas, some thought to be Americans, and advance talks with Israelis and Egyptians on providing a safe passage for Gaza civilians out of the enclave before a possible Israeli ground invasion.

Blinken's trip also aims to send a deterrence message to Iran, which backs Hamas, to not get involved in the conflict.

An hour after landing in Tel Aviv, Blinken shook hands with Netanyahu and told the prime minister: "We're here, we're not going anywhere," footage from Netanyahu's office showed.

After Israel, Blinken will head to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. He is likely to continue onto other Arab countries, US officials say, without specifying which.

Israel has vowed retribution for the deadliest attack on Jewish civilians since the Holocaust, when hundreds of Hamas gunmen poured across the barrier fence and rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday.

The escalation is the most serious in the region in years.

Israel said on Thursday there would be no humanitarian break to its siege of the Gaza Strip until all hostages taken by Hamas were freed.

A senior State Department official, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said Washington was working to advance talks on providing a safe passage to civilians, including Americans in Gaza.

"There's a community of something in the order of 500 to 600 Palestinian Americans, more or less, resident in Gaza. Some of them want to leave...and we are working to organize safe passage," the official said.

Making sure the conflict does not expand has also been a top priority for Washington and Blinken has been speaking with regional allies, which speak to Iran and Iran-backed groups, to ask them to advise Tehran to keep out.

"We're very intent on demonstrating ... that we're committed to keeping other parties out of this conflict," the official said.

Speaking to Jewish community leaders in Washington on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said the deployment of US warships and aircraft closer to Israel should be seen as a signal to Iran, which has denounced US interference in the region.

"We made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful," Biden said.

World+Biz / USA

Anthony Blinken / USA / Israel / Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

3h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

3h | Features
Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo: Reuters

Goldin took women's careers from economic sideshow to mainstream

5h | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cutting subsidies won't address the woes of the energy sector

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

39m | TBS World
Reaction of celebrities on the Israeli war?

Reaction of celebrities on the Israeli war?

1h | TBS World
Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

4h | TBS Economy
Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

6h | TBS World