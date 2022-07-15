Biden fist bumps Saudi crown prince on trip that seeks to reset ties

US President Joe Biden gave a fist bump to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state television showed on Friday, during a trip to Saudi Arabia that is being watched for body language and rhetoric as Washington seeks to reset relations.

During the visit, Biden is expected to discuss human rights, one of several issues that have strained ties after US intelligence concluded the crown prince, known as MbS, directly approved the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The crown prince denies having any role in the killing.