Biden, European allies discuss Middle East tensions, Gaza ceasefire

Middle East

Reuters
13 August, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 10:50 am

Related News

Biden, European allies discuss Middle East tensions, Gaza ceasefire

In a joint statement released by the White House on Monday, the leaders of all five countries said they endorsed a call from the United States, Qatar and Egypt for a renewal of talks for a Gaza ceasefire to conclude a deal as soon as possible

Reuters
13 August, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 10:50 am
US President Joe Biden reacts as he attends a press conference during NATO&#039;s 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, US, July 11, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Joe Biden reacts as he attends a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, US, July 11, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK to discuss de-escalating tensions in the Middle East and a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House said.

In a joint statement released by the White House on Monday, the leaders of all five countries said they endorsed a call from the United States, Qatar and Egypt for a renewal of talks for a Gaza ceasefire to conclude a deal as soon as possible.

President Joe Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal in an address on May 31. Washington and regional mediators have since tried arranging the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal but have run into repeated obstacles. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Egypt, the United States and Qatar have scheduled a new round of ceasefire negotiations for Thursday.

Monday's joint statement stressed "there is no further time to lose." It also expressed support for Israel against any Iranian threat while urging distribution and delivery of aid to Gaza.

There has been an increased risk of a broader Middle East war after the recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

"We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place," the joint statement from the US and its European allies added on Monday.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has since killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel-Hamas War / Gaza ceasefire / Biden / Middle East tension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

16h | Videos
Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

14h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

15h | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

18h | Videos