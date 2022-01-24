Bangladeshi injured in Houthi missile attack on Saudi

A Bangladeshi origin Saudi resident sustained minor injuries when a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement fell in the south of Saudi Arabia, a Saudi-led coalition reported on Sunday.

The attack also left another foreign national - a Sudanese, residing in the kingdom, injured, reports the Khaleej Times.

A number of workshops and civilian vehicles were damaged in the attack which targeted the industrial zone of Ahad al Masarihah in south-western Saudi Arabia, the state news agency SPA said.

The coalition called the attack "vicious and brutal" and said it would be dealt with firmly.

This was the third Houthi attempt to target civilians of different nationalities in the industrial area situated in the Kingdom's south western region, the coalition said.