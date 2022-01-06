Bangladesh added to Qatar's ‘Exceptional Red List’

General view of a empty kids playground, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Doha, Qatar March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Qatar has added Bangladesh and several other countries to its "exceptional red list" of travel and return policy following a significant rise in daily Covid-19 cases in the country.

The recent addition takes the number of countries on the red list up to 57 and will be effective from 7 pm Qatari time on Saturday (8 January), reports the Arab Times.

The Middle-Eastern country has classified countries into two lists, Green and Red, in addition to a secondary list of Exceptional Red Countries based on international and local health risk indicators and the epidemiology of Covid-19 in the different countries.

Bangladesh, Egypt, Nepal, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Pakistan, India, and Zimbabwe were added in the Exceptional Red List

For the countries listed in Red List, returning travelers must obtain a PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival to Qatar if vaccinated or quarantine if they are not.

Non-residents are required to quarantine in a hotel for up to 2 days once they arrive in the country until their PCR test results are published. Quarantine is not required for Qatar citizens or residents who have been fully vaccinated.

For fully vaccinated travelers will be subject to a home quarantine for 2 days upon arrival in the country. Before arrival, they should conduct a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arrival to Qatar (All age groups). After arrival, they should conduct a PCR test within 36 hours of arriving in Qatar.

Unvaccinated travelers will be subject to a home quarantine for 7 days upon arrival in the country. Before arrival, they should conduct a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arrival to Qatar.

After arrival, a PCR test is required on the sixth day of quarantine and the individual will be released on the seventh day if the result of the Covid-19 test is negative,