Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country -state agency

Reuters
12 February, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 12:47 pm

The flags of Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020. Photo :Reuters
The flags of Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Bahrain's foreign ministry confirmed in a statement on Saturday that an Israeli officer will be stationed in the country, according to the state news agency.

The appointment will be related to the work of an unnamed international coalition of more than 34 countries, the report said.

Bahrain also said that the coalition's task includes securing freedom of navigation in the territorial waters of the region, protecting international trade and confronting piracy and terrorism.

Earlier media reports said Israel would send a naval officer to an official posting in Bahrain, the first time an Israeli military officer has been posted to an Arab country.

