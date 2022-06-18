Attack on Sikh temple in Kabul kills two

Middle East

Reuters
18 June, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 01:15 pm

Related News

Attack on Sikh temple in Kabul kills two

Multiple attacks have taken place in recent months, with some claimed by the Islamic State militant group

Reuters
18 June, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
A view shows smoke rising from a building in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday in this still image obtained from a social media video. — Reuters
A view shows smoke rising from a building in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday in this still image obtained from a social media video. — Reuters

An attack on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed at least two people and injured seven on Saturday, following a blast in a car loaded with explosives, officials said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Grey smoke billowed over the area in images aired by domestic broadcaster Tolo. A Taliban interior spokesman said attackers had laden a car with explosives but it had detonated before reaching its target.

Taliban authorities were securing the site, he added.

"There were around 30 people inside the temple," said a temple official, Gornam Singh. "We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead."

Temple authorities did not know what to do, as the Taliban were not allowing them inside, Singh told Reuters.

A spokesman for Kabul's commander said his forces had taken control of the area and cleared it of attackers. One Sikh worshipper had been killed in the attack and one Taliban fighter killed during the clearing operation, he added.

Since taking power in August, the Taliban say they have secured Afghanistan, although international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains.

Some attacks in recent months have been claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

Sikhs are a tiny religious minority in largely Muslim Afghanistan, comprising about 300 families before the country fell to the Taliban. But many left afterwards, say members of the community and media.

Like other religious minorities, Sikhs have been a continual target of violence in Afghanistan. An attack at another temple in Kabul in 2020 that killed 25 was claimed by Islamic State.

Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

"Pakistan is seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Yesterday, terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers. These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant."

It reiterated its condemnation of terrorism "in all forms and manifestations".

"We express strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens."

Amnesty International South Asia also condemned the "reprehensible attack" against Hindu and Sikh communities. It said the incident depicts a trend of serious "increasing attacks" against minority groups in the country.

It added: "The Taliban, as de-facto authorities, are responsible for protection of minority communities and their places of worship. They must carry out a thorough investigation into the attacks, which should be conducted in line with international law and standards.

The Afghan Hindus and Sikhs are the smallest minority group of which most of them have already left Afghanistan due to fear of persecution."

Saturday's explosion follows a blast at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz the previous day that killed one person and injured two, according to authorities.

World+Biz

Afghanistan / Kabul / Sikh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

8h | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

5h | Panorama
Mark Gilbert. Sketch: TBS

Bank of England joins the scream-if-you-wanna-hike-faster gang

3h | Panorama
A Beginners Guide to Automotive Photography

A Beginners Guide to Automotive Photography

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

38m | Videos
Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

6h | Videos
US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

19h | Videos
Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani