IS attack kills 23 Syrian soldiers

At least 23 Syrian regime soldiers were killed in an attack on a military bus in the conflict-torn country's east blamed on Islamic State group jihadists, a war monitor said Friday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said IS "members targeted a military bus" in Deir Ezzor province on Thursday, killing "23 soldiers and wounding more than 10 others".