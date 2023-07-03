Anti-government protesters face off with police at Israeli airport

A protester is detained by police officers during a demonstration at Ben Gurion International Airport as a response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Lod, Israel July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A protester is detained by police officers during a demonstration at Ben Gurion International Airport as a response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Lod, Israel July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Hundreds of anti-government protesters converged on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Monday, with some in the crowd scuffling with police who tried to clear them from blocking access to the terminal that handles most flights in and out of the country.

The demonstrators were protesting against a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to overhaul the judiciary.

Earlier in the day, demonstrators briefly shut off access to a major Israeli seaport as the half-year-long crisis over the judicial overhaul again builds up steam.

Police have pledged to keep Ben Gurion operating and an airports authority spokesman said so far there had been no unusual flight delays.

The overhaul plan would give more control of judicial appointments to Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition. Talks with the opposition on securing a compromise on broadly agreed legal reforms have so far failed.

