Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise

Smoke rises near Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon October 20, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Below are some of the airlines that have cancelled services to and from the region:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

The Greek airline has cancelled flights to and from Beirut until Nov. 6 and to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 5.

AIR ALGERIE

The Algerian airline has suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 30.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France has extended its suspension of Paris-Tel Aviv flights until Oct. 29 and Paris-Beirut flights until Nov. 30.

KLM has extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of the year at least.

The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut until end-March.

AIR INDIA

The Indian flag carrier has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

BULGARIA AIR

The Bulgarian carrier has cancelled flights to and from Israel until Oct. 31.

CATHAY PACIFIC

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 25, 2025.

DELTA AIR LINES

The US carrier has paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through March 2025.

EASYJET

The UK budget airline has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until March.

EGYPTAIR

The Egyptian carrier in September said it had suspended flights to Beirut until "the situation stabilises".

EMIRATES

UAE's state-owned airline has cancelled flights to Beirut through Oct. 31 and flights to Baghdad and Tehran until Oct. 30.

ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES

The Ethiopian carrier has suspended flights to Beirut until further notice, it said in a Facebook post on Oct. 4.

FLYDUBAI

The Emirati airline has suspended Dubai-Beirut flights until Oct. 31, a flydubai spokesperson said.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Oct. 26.

IAG's low-cost airline Iberia Express has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 31, while Vueling has cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12 and to Amman until further notice.

IRAN AIR

The Iranian airline has cancelled Beirut flights until further notice.

IRAQI AIRWAYS

The Iraqi national carrier has suspended flights to Beirut until further notice.

ITA AIRWAYS

The Italian carrier has extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Nov. 30.

LOT

The Polish flag carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 26. Its first scheduled flight to Beirut is planned for April 1.

LUFTHANSA GROUP

The German airline group has extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until Nov. 10, while its low cost carrier Eurowings has suspended them until Nov. 30. Flights for Tehran are cancelled until Jan. 31, 2025, and to Beirut until Feb. 28.

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS), has suspended flights to Beirut through Dec. 17.

PEGASUS

The Turkish airline has cancelled flights to Beirut until Oct. 28.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The Qatari airline has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, while flights to Amman will operate during daylight hours only.

RYANAIR

Europe's biggest budget airline has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until the end of December. Group CEO Michael O'Leary on Oct. 3 said the suspension was likely to be extended until end-March.

SUNDAIR

The German airline cancelled flights to Beirut from Berlin until Dec. 8, from Bremen until March 26, and from Muenster/Osnabrueck until March 29.

TAROM

Romania's flag carrier has suspended Beirut flights until Nov. 15.

UNITED AIRLINES

The Chicago-based airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

The UK carrier has suspended Tel Aviv flights until end-March.

WIZZ AIR

The Hungary-based airline has suspended Tel Aviv flights through Jan. 14.