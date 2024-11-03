Air strike kills Bangladeshi migrant worker in Lebanon

A general view of the buildings damaged in an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Kola, central Beirut, Lebanon September 30, 2024. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

A Bangladeshi migrant worker was killed in an air strike in Lebanon's capital Beirut yesterday (2 November).

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Nizam Uddin, 31, son of Mohammad Abdul Kuddus from the Kharera area in Brahmanbaria's Kasba upazila.

Nizam is the first Bangladeshi to be killed in an air strike in Lebanon.

Nizam was inside a coffee shop in the Hazmieh area of Beirut at the time of the air strike.

He was about to head out to work soon, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Lebanon Air Vice Marshall Javed Tanveer Khan expressed grief at the news of Nizam's death and extended his condolence to the family of the deceased, Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut further said.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Lebanon, 268 Bangladeshi nationals safely returned from Lebanon to Bangladesh as of 31 October.

These returns were facilitated through coordinated efforts between the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Bangladesh government.

Around 70,000-100,000 Bangladeshi nationals are estimated to reside in Lebanon. Of them, around 1,800 have expressed interest in returning to Bangladesh.