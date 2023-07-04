About 3,000 leave Jenin refugee camp after Israeli operation: Palestinian official

Middle East

BSS/AFP
04 July, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 09:06 am

Related News

About 3,000 leave Jenin refugee camp after Israeli operation: Palestinian official

BSS/AFP
04 July, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 09:06 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Around 3,000 Palestinians residing in the Jenin refugee camp have fled since the Israeli army launched a major operation in the area in the occupied West Bank Monday, a Palestinian official said.

"There are about 3,000 people who have left the camp so far," Jenin deputy governor Kamal Abu al-Roub told AFP, adding that arrangements were being made to house them in schools and other shelters in the city of Jenin.

He said about 18,000 Palestinians reside in the camp.

Juliette Touma, spokeswoman for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, confirmed to AFP that residents of the camp were leaving.

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli forces launched a large-scale operation in the occupied West Bank that involved air strikes and hundreds of troops.

The Palestinian health ministry said eight people were killed in the operation and at least 80 others were injured.

World+Biz

Israel / Jenin / West Bank / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

3h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

19h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

19h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

19h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh