8 pilgrims killed and six injured in massive Mecca hotel fire
A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, killing eight pilgrims and injuring six others.
The eight pilgrims that died in the fire are Pakistan natives, reports Gulf News.
The Foreign Office released a statement which said, "We have reports of eight deaths and six injured Pakistanis in the incident. Our Mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families."
According to the reports, Pakistan's Mission in Jeddah said it is in close contact with Saudi authorities to coordinate relief efforts for the victims and their families.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident, offering his condolences to the bereaved families, says Gulf News.
"The Prime Minister prayed for the highest ranks for the departed souls and for the families to bear the loss with fortitude," the PM Office Media Wing said.
The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to care for the health of the injured pilgrims and to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.