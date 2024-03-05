3 Red Sea data cables cut as Houthis launch more attacks in vital waterway

Middle East

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 10:06 pm

Related News

3 Red Sea data cables cut as Houthis launch more attacks in vital waterway

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 10:06 pm
An Israeli navy missile boat patrols in the Red Sea off the coast of Israel&#039;s southern port city of Eliat on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
An Israeli navy missile boat patrols in the Red Sea off the coast of Israel's southern port city of Eliat on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Three cables under the Red Sea that provide global internet and telecommunications were cut as the waterway remains a target of Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said Monday. 

Meanwhile, a Houthi missile attack set a ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden, but caused no injuries, reports AP.

What cut the lines remains unclear. There has been concern about the cables being targeted in the Houthi campaign, which the rebels describe as an effort to pressure Israel to end its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis have denied attacking the lines, however.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While global shipping has already been disrupted through the Red Sea, a crucial route for cargo and energy shipments from Asia and the Middle East to Europe, the sabotage of telecommunication lines could further escalate the monthslong crisis.

The cut lines include Asia-Africa-Europe 1, the Europe India Gateway, Seacom and TGN-Gulf, Hong Kong-based HGC Global Communications said. It described the cuts as affecting 25% of the traffic flowing through the Red Sea. It described the Red Sea route as crucial for data moving from Asia to Europe and said it had begun rerouting traffic.

HGC Global Communications described the Seacom-TGN-Gulf line as being two separate cables when it is actually one at the area of the cut, according to Tim Stronge, a subsea cable expert with TeleGeography, a Washington-based telecommunications market research company.

Responding to questions from AP, Seacom said that "initial testing indicates the affected segment lies within Yemeni maritime jurisdictions in the Southern Red Sea." It said it was rerouting the traffic that it was able to change, though some services were down.

Tata Communications, part of the Indian conglomerate and behind the Seacom-TGN-Gulf line, told AP that it "initiated immediate and appropriate remedial actions" after the line was cut.

"We invest in various cable consortiums to increase our diversity and hence in such situations of a cable cut or snag, we are able to automatically reroute our services," Tata said.

Other firms behind those lines, which provide data to Africa, Asia and the Middle East, didn't respond to AP's queries.

Top News / World+Biz

houthi / Red Sea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

4h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

1h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

47m | Videos
German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

3h | Videos
How glue is made from cowhide

How glue is made from cowhide

2h | Videos