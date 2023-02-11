3 brothers rescued in Turkey after nearly spending 5 days in rubble

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 11:39 am

3 brothers rescued in Turkey after nearly spending 5 days in rubble

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three brothers were rescued in Turkey from a five-story apartment building 120 hours after the earthquake struck, Turkish state media TRT reported Friday.  

The third brother was shown being rescued by the network. He was wrapped in a thermal cover and was sent to the hospital for further medical evaluation, reports CNN. 

According to TRT, the team rescued the first brother at the 117th hour and the second one at the 119th.

The rescue team worked for nine hours at the location in Antakya, the main city of hard-hit Hatay province, before they could get all the brothers out of the wreckage. 

