2 Palestinians killed in West Bank clash with Israeli forces

Middle East

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 05:31 pm

Related News

2 Palestinians killed in West Bank clash with Israeli forces

Mohammad Hoshiyeh and Fouad Abed were the first Palestinians killed by Israeli forces this year

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 05:31 pm
Israeli forces demolish the home of Palestinian assailant Ahmad Aabed in Kafr Dan village near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 2, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Israeli forces demolish the home of Palestinian assailant Ahmad Aabed in Kafr Dan village near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 2, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

The Israeli army has killed two Palestinian men during a raid on a village near the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera has reported.

Mohammad Samer Hoshiyeh, 22, and Fouad Mohammad Abed, 25, were shot dead early on Monday in Kufr Dan, northwest of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

At least three others were injured during the raid, including one in critical condition, the ministry added.

Confrontations and armed clashes broke out with Israeli forces late on Sunday night after they raided Kufr Dan to demolish the homes of two Palestinians killed in a shootout at an Israeli military checkpoint in Jenin that led to the killing of an Israeli soldier, Bar Falah, several months ago.

Ahmad Ayman Abed and Abdulrahman Hani Abed were shot dead at the Jalameh checkpoint, the main entry point between the northern occupied West Bank and Israel, on 14 September, Al Jazeera reports.

Israeli forces said in a statement on Sunday night that they were operating in Kufr Dan to demolish the homes of the two men, but did not comment on Monday's killings.

Videos shared by local media showed one of the homes being blown up using explosives.

Similar images showed the demolition of a second home in the same way.

Such home demolitions are regarded as "collective punishment" by Palestinians and human rights organisations.

The large-scale Israeli military raid, which included special forces, began on Sunday night and continued until Monday morning.

The two men shot dead on Monday are the first Palestinians to be killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank this year, as a result of an ongoing Israeli military campaign of intensified raids and killings for almost a year.

The United Nations (UN) marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Israeli forces killed at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem in 2022, including more than 30 children. At least 9,000 others have been injured.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel / West Bank clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

5h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

6h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

1h | TBS Insight
Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

1h | TBS Face to Face
“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

23h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037