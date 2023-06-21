Two Palestinians killed after West Bank settler shootings

Security personnel work at the scene of a shooting attack that killed four people near the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday by Israeli forces after a shooting near the illegal settlement of Eli in the occupied West Bank, reports Al Jazeera.

Earlier, at least four Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting by two gunmen near an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank – a day after a deadly raid carried out by Israeli troops.

Four other settlers were wounded, two seriously, in the attack near Eli in the northern West Bank, the Magen David Adom emergency services said in a statement.

On Monday, an hours-long gunbattle took place between Palestinian fighters and Israeli troops backed by helicopter gunships in Jenin, a major West Bank stronghold of armed Palestinian militant groups.

Six Palestinians were killed and more than 90 wounded, while seven Israeli personnel were wounded during one of the most intense clashes in the West Bank in months.