2 Israeli civilians killed in West Bank attack

Buildings in the Palestinian village of Nazlat Isa near Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank are seen behind the Israeli barrier and from the Arab-Israeli village of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, Israel February 1, 2020/ Reuters

Two Israelis were shot and killed in their automobile by a Palestinian gunman in the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli government.

Two Israeli civilians were killed in a Palestinian terror attack, according to a joint statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday, reports Al Jazeera.

The event occurred close to the city of Nablus in the north of the occupied area.

The incident takes place as Israeli and Palestinian security officials were meeting in Jordan to discuss methods to defuse tensions; however, no one has yet claimed responsibility for it.

The casualties were men in their 20s, according to medics, and were found close to Hawara, an area where Palestinians and settlers frequently clash.

Israel seeking a suspect

Sara Khairat of Al Jazeera reported from West Jerusalem that the Israelis killed resided in a settlement close to Hawara.

She stated that the Israeli security forces had shut down part of the checkpoints and were still seeking for the perpetrator.

The shooting attack on Sunday occurs as tensions in the occupied West Bank are increasing as a result of a Wednesday Israeli military raid in Nablus that resulted in the deaths of 11 Palestinians.

At least 65 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli fire since the year's beginning, according to Palestinian statistics.

Attempting to restore calm following deadly violence, Israeli and Palestinian delegates held discussions on Sunday in Jordan, according to the state-run media in the kingdom.

The summit, which began in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, was described as "the first of its type between Palestinians and Israelis with regional and international participation" and will examine "the situation in the Palestinian territories" by Jordan's public radio Al-Mamlaka.