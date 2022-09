People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 21, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Seventeen people have been killed in six straight nights of protests in Iran against the death of a young woman in morality police custody, state television reported in a toll update Thursday.

"Seventeen people, including demonstrators and policemen, have lost their lives in the events of the past few days," state television reported without giving a breakdown.