Worst is yet to come for food inflation in Asia, Nomura warns

Inflation

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 08:18 pm

Related News

Worst is yet to come for food inflation in Asia, Nomura warns

Inflation is already spreading beyond cereals and edible oils to other categories like meat, processed food and even dining out, Nomura said. Rice -- so far kept stable by ample stocks -- may be next if demand surges as nations seek alternatives to pricey wheat

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 08:18 pm
FILE PHOTO: A vendor sorts tomatoes as he waits for customers at a vegetable market in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
FILE PHOTO: A vendor sorts tomatoes as he waits for customers at a vegetable market in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Asia's red-hot food prices will likely heat up further in the coming months, with Singapore, South Korea and the Philippines set to see the sharpest price increases, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

Food prices in Asia ex-Japan rose 5.9% annually in May, from 2.7% in December, Nomura said in a report Monday. That rate should accelerate in the second half of the year given the roughly six-month lag between the movement of global food costs and their impacts in Asia. Issues like China's pandemic lockdowns, Thailand's swine fever outbreak and India's heat wave add to woes, reports Bloomberg.

India's food inflation is likely to top 9 per cent on the back of high feedstock prices, according to the report.

"Consumers' perception of inflation is strongly influenced by the prices of frequently purchased necessities, such as food, and can lead to higher inflation expectations," it said, adding that Jakarta and Manila have already had to raise minimum wage levels to account for the higher cost of living.

Inflation is already spreading beyond cereals and edible oils to other categories like meat, processed food and even dining out, Nomura said. Rice -- so far kept stable by ample stocks -- may be next if demand surges as nations seek alternatives to pricey wheat, Bloomberg reported.

That's flashing warning signs for large food importers like Singapore, which is expected to see food inflation double to 8.2% in the second half from 4.1% now. India will likely see the highest print at 9.1% due to rising feedstock costs, based on Nomura estimates.

While Asia's central banks initially pledged to look through supply-side shocks, Nomura said looming second-round effects will trigger faster monetary policy normalization.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

inflation / inflation data  / Asia Inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

5h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

8h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

8h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Water level in Sylhet decreases, flood situation not improved

Water level in Sylhet decreases, flood situation not improved

1h | Videos
Museum with the stories of Padma riverbanks

Museum with the stories of Padma riverbanks

1h | Videos
Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

11h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary