British inflation jumped back into double digits in September, official data showed on Wednesday, pushed up by soaring food prices as the country is gripped by a cost-of-living crisis.

The Consumer Prices Index accelerated to 10.1 percent on an annual basis, up from 9.9 percent in August and back to its July high, according to the Office for National Statistics.