Turkey's annual inflation soars to highest since 1998

Inflation

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 04:19 pm

Related News

Turkey's annual inflation soars to highest since 1998

Month-on-month consumer prices rose 2.98%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 4.8%

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 04:19 pm
People shop at a local market in Fatih district in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2021. Picture taken January 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People shop at a local market in Fatih district in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2021. Picture taken January 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Turkey's annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May, fuelled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira -- though the figure was slightly lower than economists had feared.

Inflation has surged since last autumn, when the lira slumped after the central bank launched a 500 basis-point easing cycle sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

The latest figure surpassed the 73.2% touched in 2002 and is the highest since October 1998, when annual inflation was 76.6% and Turkey was battling to end a decade of chronically high inflation. Nevertheless, the consensus forecast was for annual inflation to rise to 76.55%.

Month-on-month consumer prices rose 2.98%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 4.8%.

Transport and food costs have soared by 108% and 92% respectively over the last year, reflecting a deepening economic crisis for Turks struggling to afford basic goods.

The domestic producer price index climbed 8.76% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 132.16%, reflecting how a 20% drop this year in the currency has sent import costs soaring.

Singlee digit?

The lira weakened 0.25% to 16.5050 against the dollar touching its weakest since December. The local currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% this year.

In April, the central bank forecast annual inflation would peak by June before declining to near 43% by year-end and single digits by end-2024.

The government has previously said inflation will fall to single digits next year under its new economic programme - prioritising low interest rates to boost production and exports - aimed a achieving a current account surplus.

However, data on Thursday showed the trade deficit widened 157% year-on-year in May to $10.7 billion.

Economists see inflation remaining high for the rest of 2022 due to the war, weakening lira and the central bank's reluctance to raise rates. The median estimate for inflation at year-end stands at 63%, up from 52% in last month's poll.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Turkey / Turkey inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ECB’s interest-rate balancing act

The ECB’s interest-rate balancing act

3h | Panorama
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Seeing the Queen, meeting the Queen

7h | Panorama
In celebration of the seminal street food flavours around the globe, Renaissance Hotel Dhaka is serving a treasure trove of delectable tastes and aromas to Dhakaites this weekend.

Indulge in the world of finger foods

7h | Food
Depp vs Heard: How much can the media break or make you?

Depp vs Heard: How much can the media break or make you?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Aamir Khan beat Tom Hanks?

Will Aamir Khan beat Tom Hanks?

1h | Videos
Rain in TSC

Rain in TSC

7h | Videos
Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

8h | Videos
From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 