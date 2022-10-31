Sri Lanka's key inflation rate slows to 66% in October

File photo. A man rests while waiting in a line to buy diesel near a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station, 7 April 2022. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate slowed to 66% in October after hitting 69.8% in September, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Monday.

The surge in the Colombo Consumer Price Index LKCCPI=ECI (CCPI) was led by a 85.6% jump in food prices and a 56.3% climb in the non-food group, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

The CCPI, released at the end of each month, acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city, as the country battles its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.