Sri Lanka's key inflation rate slows to 66% in October
Sri Lanka's key inflation rate slowed to 66% in October after hitting 69.8% in September, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Monday.
The surge in the Colombo Consumer Price Index LKCCPI=ECI (CCPI) was led by a 85.6% jump in food prices and a 56.3% climb in the non-food group, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.
The CCPI, released at the end of each month, acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city, as the country battles its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.