Sri Lanka's key inflation rate slows to 66% in October

Inflation

Reuters
31 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 04:10 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate slows to 66% in October

Reuters
31 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
File photo. A man rests while waiting in a line to buy diesel near a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station, 7 April 2022. Photo: Reuters
File photo. A man rests while waiting in a line to buy diesel near a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station, 7 April 2022. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate slowed to 66% in October after hitting 69.8% in September, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Monday.

The surge in the Colombo Consumer Price Index LKCCPI=ECI (CCPI) was led by a 85.6% jump in food prices and a 56.3% climb in the non-food group, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

The CCPI, released at the end of each month, acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city, as the country battles its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

World+Biz / South Asia / Global Economy

Sri Lanka economic crisis / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

3h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

8m | Videos
Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

18h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

20h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport