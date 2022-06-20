Shoppers facing shortages of sauce to popcorn

Inflation

Sing Yee Ong; Bloomberg
20 June, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 10:22 am

Related News

Shoppers facing shortages of sauce to popcorn

Sing Yee Ong; Bloomberg
20 June, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 10:22 am
Sriracha hot sauce at the Huy Fong Foods Inc. production facility in California. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg
Sriracha hot sauce at the Huy Fong Foods Inc. production facility in California. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world's immense supply chains are still under pressure. 

Over the past few months, many seemingly random foods have become wildly expensive or unusually hard to find. These include lettuce in Australia, onions and salami in Japan and even bottled beer in Germany, sending businesses scrambling to find alternatives to feed their customers.

The problem is usually not so much a lack of the product itself but more to do with a stretched global supply chain. It's a whirlwind of factors, from adverse weather to the pandemic to geopolitical tensions and rebounding demand. 

When manufacturers can't make enough glass bottles and aluminum cans, it trickles down to people's ability to buy things like soda and beer. A shipping container shortage and tight labor market add to supply chain challenges. Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated those issues, cutting off supplies of grains and cooking oils, and causing food and energy prices to soar. 

One of the newest additions to the list of hard-to-find items is sriracha. The maker of the iconic sauce, Huy Fong Foods Inc., has been forced to suspend production due to a lack of chili peppers. Consumers are rushing to stock up, with some lamenting the "worst news of the year" and the "end of days."

Beer drinkers in Germany are facing a shortage of bottles, partly because of the war in Ukraine, which supplies brewers with glass. Breweries in the booze-loving nation, which are already paying more for electricity and barley, are urging customers to return their empties, the New York Times reported. 

A dearth of popcorn in the US has also become a source of worry for moviegoers as millions make their way to cinemas for the summer blockbuster season. Not only are containers like lids, cups and paper bags in short supply, farmers may also be giving up corn to switch to more lucrative crops. 

Even vegetables are harder to come by. A lettuce shortage in Australia prompted KFC to put cabbage in its burgers. The fast food giant cited supply chain disruptions after heavy flooding in some areas earlier this year. In the UK, McDonald's had to ration tomatoes, using one slice instead of two. The tomato shortage is due to the high cost of heating greenhouses with gas.

A global potato shortage made headlines after McDonald's had to halt sales of large-sized fries in several countries as supply-chain snarls slowed shipments. Singapore's KFC restaurants replaced fries with waffle hash. In Kenya, when KFC ran out of fries due to shipping delays, social media users called for a boycott of the fast food chain for not using locally sourced potatoes. 

In Japan, shortages ranged from onions to salami, which meant eateries had to pull certain dishes from their menus. Saizeriya, a chain of family-style Italian restaurants, suspended a grilled chicken entree because of a labour shortage in Thailand. It also discontinued a salami appetizer after Japan suspended pork and cured meat imports from Italy following an African swine fever outbreak.

Madhav Durbha, vice president of supply-chain strategy at Coupa Software Inc., said business leaders need to rethink how and where they produce and source from. Through new technologies and better planning, they can reduce potential delays, lost revenues and "constant fire fighting" to manage shortages.  

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

inflation / Popcorn / Global Food Price / higher food price / Food price / Sauce / Food Shortage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

23h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

23h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

1d | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

1h | Videos
Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

13h | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary