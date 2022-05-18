One in four Britons skip meals due to inflation, survey shows

Inflation

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 02:56 pm

Related News

One in four Britons skip meals due to inflation, survey shows

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 02:56 pm
File Photo: People walk on a shopping street in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters.
File Photo: People walk on a shopping street in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters.

The cost-of-living squeeze in Britain has led to two in three people in the country turning off their heating, almost half are driving less or changing supermarkets and just over a quarter say they have skipped meals, a survey showed.

Among people on lower incomes, one in three people say they have missed meals recently because of the surge in inflation, polling firm Ipsos said on Tuesday.

Concern about inflation is at a 30-year high and most Britons expect to see increases in the costs of essentials over the next six months, it said.

"Given the economic forecasts there may well be more anxiety on the horizon," Gideon Skinner, Ipsos's head of political research, said. "This is going to maintain pressure on the government to take more steps to help people through the cost of living crisis."

Data on Wednesday is expected to show consumer price inflation hit 9.1% in April, according to economists polled by Reuters, and the Bank of England thinks it could exceed 10% later this year.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak has resisted pressure to do more now to address the crisis facing many households. He says he wants to see the extent of the next increase in household energy tariffs in the autumn before deciding on further support.

A separate poll by YouGov showed 72% of respondents thought that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was handling the economy badly, almost double the share a year ago.

Ipsos interviewed 2,061 people on May 11 and May 12, while YouGov polled 1,810 people from May 14 to May 16.

World+Biz / Europe / Global Economy

UK inflation / UK economy / living cost

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

5h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

6h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

29m | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

6h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists